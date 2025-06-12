EU: agricultural production prices still up (+2.6%) in Q1

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

According to Eurostat, in the first quarter of 2025, the average price of agricultural production in the European Union increased by 2.6%, marking the second consecutive quarter of price increases. The average price of goods and services used in agriculture and not related to investments, such as energy, fertilizers or feed, also increased, albeit very slightly (0.2%). This was the first increase in...