Heineken invests $2,7 billion in Mexico

Heineken will invest $2.75 billion (more than 2.3 billion Euros) in various projects in Mexico. Said Oriol Bonaclocha managing director of Heineken Mexico during the morning press conference (the so-called Mañanera del Pueblo, the Morning of the people) organized by the Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum.

The investment involves a new brewing plant, located in the municipality of Kanasin in the Yucatan, which will generate more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs that will allow Heineken Mexico to "supply the state’s peninsula more efficiently and sustainably". The new plant will have an initial production capacity of 4 million hectolitres, although it is already planned that this quantity will be doubled in the future depending on the needs of the company.

"We are here to reaffirm our commitment with Mexico -said Bonaclocha-. We proudly share our intention to invest $2.75 billion from this year to 2028, with a vision focused on growth, innovation, sustainability and memorable experiences".

In terms of sustainability, the brewery will continue to invest in innovative projects guided by their global strategy "Providing a better world" focused on three pillars: environmental, social and smart consumption.

Finally, to stay close to their consumers, the company will continue to bet on generating experiences that connect with people’s passion, including global sponsorship with Formula 1, strengthening the messages of intelligent consumption with high impact campaigns -an example is the campaign "When you drive you never drink" of Heineken 0.0-, as well as its presence in festivals such as EDC, Tecate Pa'l Norte and cultural events connecting sports with the Liga Mx.

Bonaclocha, of Spanish origin, was appointed a few days ago (4 June, exactly) ceo of Heineken Mexico: the manager will officially take office on 1 July "to continue strengthening its strategy and presence in the country".