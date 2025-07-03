Birra Moretti debuts in Korea

Or can be purchased in cans at minimarkets and supermarkets

Birra Moretti has landed in South Korea. Heineken Korea announced it, underlining its desire to expand imports and distribution on the Korean national territory of what is considered the number one beer brand in Italy, born in Udine in 1859 and now present in over 40 countries around the world.

The alcohol content is 4.6% and the product is available in two types: a 330 ml bottle and a 440 ml can. The bottled product can be purchased at high-end Italian restaurants nationwide, while the canned product can be purchased at convenience stores and department stores.

Birra Moretti is a premium lager beer born in Udine, Northern Italy, in 1859: it is sold in over 40 countries worldwide. Characterized by a unique flavor of hops and toasted whole wheat, it pairs well with a variety of foods. It is particularly loved by locals for its pairing with pasta and pizza, which are typical of Italian menus.