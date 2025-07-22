Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
PepsiCo launches probiotic cola (with cane sugar)
After the acquisition of Poppi, here's the news: 5 grams of sugar (the one wanted by Trump), 30 calories and no artificial sweeteners.
PepsiCo launches Prebiotic Cola, a major innovation that combines traditional flavors with functional benefits. Following its acquisition last May of Poppi, a rapidly growing prebiotic beverage brand (see EFA News ), the multinational announced Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, the first significant innovation in the traditional cola category in 20 years, "the evolution of cola created to reflect the tastes and...
