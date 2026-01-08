Kulmbacher Brauerei: Christoph Ahlborn new CEO

Effective January 1, 2026, the Kulmbacher Group has a new CEO. The Supervisory Board of Kulmbacher Brauerei AG has appointed Christoph Ahlborn to this role, succeeding Jörg Lehmann , who held this position on an interim basis. Ahlborn now leads Kulmbacher Brauerei AG together with Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technical Officer Mathias Keil .

Christoph Ahlborn, 50, has 25 years of national and international experience in the food industry. He holds a degree in business administration and began his career in 2000 in Sales and Marketing at Nestlé Germany. After holding various management positions, he most recently served as General Manager of the Water division in Germany and Austria.

"With Christoph Ahlborn , Kulmbacher Brauerei AG gains a leader with strategic vision and in-depth knowledge of markets and brands," emphasized Jörg Biebernick , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kulmbacher Brauerei AG. "I am convinced that Christoph Ahlborn , together with his colleague Mathias Keil , will further strengthen the position of the Kulmbacher Group and continue its path of sustainable growth," Biebernick continued.

The Supervisory Board thanks the outgoing interim CEO , Jörg Lehmann , for his dedication and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. For his part, the new CEO, Christoph Ahlborn, said: "Kulmbacher Brauerei AG operates in a demanding yet fascinating market environment. The strong growth of the company over the years, with its diverse brands and motivated employees, is all the more impressive. I look forward to getting to know the team personally, creating opportunities together, and continuing the successful development of the Kulmbacher Group."