Empty shelves could welcome shoppers seeking Guinness Zero this Christmas, according to a statement from the British union Unite the Union, after union members "at the Diageo plant in Belfast voted overwhelmingly to reject an inadequate pay offer from management and take strike action."

"Approximately 90 workers," the statement explains, "will begin an eight-day strike from 7 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, December 12th, until the early hours of Saturday, December 19th. An eight-day strike was scheduled for Friday, December 5th, but was suspended by worker representatives to allow for the evaluation of the new wage offer presented the day before."

"The strike," the statement adds, "will result in the closure of the plant, which is the world's largest producer of Guinness Zero. Workers are demanding a wage agreement that will end the pay gap with the Diageo plant in Runcorn, England."

"Earlier this year," the statement continues, "Diageo reported a net profit of over $2.5 billion globally, and one of the key drivers of this success is Guinness Zero, the UK's best-selling alcohol-free beer."

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Diageo is one of the largest and most profitable drinks companies in the world. It could afford to raise its workers' pay, but it has chosen to put profits before people. Now it will see empty shelves as our members take to the picket line and close factories. It must recognise the determination of this workforce to achieve fair pay and make a fair wage offer.”

Diageo has told media sources that there will be no interruption in the supply of Guinness and Guinness 0.0 during the Christmas period. The company said it has contingency plans in place to manage any potential impact on its canning plant in Belfast.

A Diageo spokesperson said: "While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on what we believe was a more than fair and reasonable offer, we remain committed to a constructive dialogue with the union and its representatives to reach a solution that supports the long-term competitiveness of the packing plant and the interests of our employees. We respect employees' right to take industrial action. We reiterate that there will be no disruption to the supply of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 over the Christmas period."

Despite the strike, Diageo opened the doors of its highly anticipated Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London yesterday, December 11, "marking a bold new chapter for the iconic stout and the return of brewing to Covent Garden." The new 5,000-square-meter, £73 million "microbrewery" is located in the heart of the British capital and transforms the Old Brewer's Yard, a site where beer has been brewed for over 300 years, into a modern destination that celebrates craft beer, food, retail, and community.