Heineken: three key words for moderate consumption

Heineken has been actively participating in the debate on responsible drinking for a long time, offering consumers more choice through its growing 0.0 portfolio. The Dutch beverage group provides consumers with clear and transparent information and supports initiatives aimed at combating harmful alcohol consumption. This principle underpins the new mantra of the international campaign, "The Low The Slow The No," which focuses directly on this goal.

"The Low": This involves knowing exactly how much you're drinking and being able to limit your consumption. Not all drinks are created equal. Beer, by its very nature, is a low-alcohol option, making it a smart choice for those who want to consume responsibly. It's usually served in standard sizes, making it easier to keep track of how much you're drinking.

Lifestyles are changing, as are drinking habits. More and more people are choosing low- or no-alcohol options for a night out, a special occasion, a lifestyle change, or simply because they want it. We're adapting to give people the freedom to choose what best suits them.

Since the launch of Heineken 0.0 in 2017, now available in over 117 countries, the group has been a pioneer in the low-alcohol and no-alcohol beer category. It is committed to growing the low-alcohol and no-alcohol beer segment, making moderation a more natural part of social life. To this end, Heineken is introducing 0.0 in new formats, such as draught beers, and is reaching new audiences through innovative brand campaigns. Recently, the installation of Heineken 0.0 on tap in its 10,000th store in Europe was announced. That's ten thousand reasons to choose to toast without alcohol.

The first concept of the triplet (Low) is to remind the consumer of the power of choice: the more you experience the joy of being together, the more you have full control over how much you drink and limit it.

"Slow": This is connected to the power of rhythm, food, and water. Moderation also means slowing down. It's about enjoying the moment, enjoying company, enjoying food. Whether it's meeting with friends or sharing a meal, taking your time makes all the difference.

At Heinenken, the goal is to cultivate the joy of true conviviality. "We believe nothing beats the simple pleasure of a beer, a chat, and a laugh with friends. Meeting at the pub, bar, café, or restaurant. Catching up with family, updating colleagues on the latest news, hearing that great story about a friend's vacation...", as stated on the Heineken website.

The second concept in the trio, slowness, demonstrates how much more enjoyable time is spent calmly, making sure to eat and savor every bite, staying hydrated, and focusing on the company, the occasion, and the experience. A great way to slow down is to alternate drinks with water or a 0.0 option and finish one before ordering the next. A glass shouldn't be refilled until it's empty: this makes it harder to keep track of how much you're drinking.

"The No": Sometimes in life, it's an absolute No. Sometimes, the best choice is not to drink at all.

We're clear about who shouldn't drink: it's a no-no during pregnancy, if you're underage, or while driving. Heineken packaging includes simple symbols and QR codes that link to helpful information, so consumers can make informed decisions.

Through its global partnership with Formula 1 (see EFA News ), Heineken is spreading the message: "Never drink and drive." And it supports this message by dedicating 10% of its media spend to campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption. "We believe in using our brands as a force for good," the Heineken website states. "This means never showing or suggesting alcohol consumption during pregnancy and always ensuring our marketing is addressed to adults, respectfully and truthfully."

The third and final concept in the trio, No, affirms that there are times in life when alcohol should never be on the table—and in those moments, Heineken supports consumers. "Our goal is simple: to always offer people a 0.0 choice. In most of our markets, we offer alcohol-free versions of our core brands," the Heineken website states.

"We advocate moderation as a personal choice: we respect every adult's freedom to decide when, how much, and whether to drink," the group's website continues. "Moderation isn't about restrictions; it's about freedom, about being confident. The freedom to choose your own path. The freedom to take your time. The freedom to say no."

Watch the Heineken campaign video: