Heineken appoints Alex Carreteiro as its new president of the Americas.

Heineken has announced the appointment of Alex Carreteiro as Regional President for the Americas and a member of the Heineken Executive Team, effective March 1, 2026. Currently CEO of PepsiCo Brazil & South Cone Foods, Carreteiro succeeds Marc Busain , who left Heineken on October 1, 2025.

Carreteiro joins Heinenken from PepsiCo, where, as CEO of PepsiCo Brazil & South Cone Foods, he was responsible for 16,000 employees and 10 plants in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Under his leadership, PepsiCo's Brazilian business doubled in size, achieved significant increases in market share and penetration, and was named PepsiCo's Global Business Unit of the Year in 2024.

Before joining PepsiCo, Alex Carreteiro spent nearly twenty years at Nestlé, holding senior roles in General Management, Sales, and Finance in Europe and the Americas. His last role was as Vice President of North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) within the Nestlé Americas region. Previously, he was CEO of the Latin Caribbean region and Managing Director of Nestlé Waters Brazil and Portugal. This extensive experience gives him a deep understanding of both developed and emerging markets, as well as the ability to navigate complex regulatory and competitive environments.

Carreteiro brings extensive experience in the beverage and food industry, supported by a solid track record of mergers and acquisitions, post-merger integrations, and building diverse, high-performing teams that deliver results. Throughout his career, Alex has consistently demonstrated commercial excellence, building deep, trusting relationships with business partners and linking effective store execution with compelling category strategies that strengthen market share and profitability.

“ Alex ’s appointment reflects our ambition to accelerate growth and transformation in the Americas, a region critical to Heineken’s long-term EverGreen strategy,” said Dolf van den Brink , Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Heineken. “His strategic vision, operational discipline, and people-first leadership style are a perfect fit with Heineken’s values and future direction. I look forward to welcoming Alex to the team.”