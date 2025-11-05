Heineken and Formula 1/2. Extended partnership with multi-year agreement.

After a decade of successful collaboration, Heineken and F1 have extended their partnership with a multi-year agreement, with Heineken announcing new Title Partnerships for races in Brazil, Madrid, and Silverstone, as well as extensions to China and Las Vegas. With a global fan base of 827 million, Formula 1 is growing in popularity among young adults and women. Heineken will bring fans closer to the action through F1 Fanzones presented by Heineken 0.0 on the track, activations at F1 Arcades around the world, and year-round engagement through race screenings, consumer promotions, and digital and social content. Heineken will also continue to use F1's global platform to spread responsible drinking messages and promote Heineken 0.0, a premium alcohol-free product, as part of its responsible drinking program.

“After nearly a decade of creating unforgettable fan experiences together, I am thrilled to be able to extend and expand our partnership with Formula 1,” said Dolf van den Brink , Chairman of the Board and CEO of Heineken. “This new chapter of our partnership is about more than just sponsorship – it’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences and celebrating F1’s global fandom. To celebrate our contract renewal, we are thrilled to launch the sport’s first season pass, offering a fan and a friend the opportunity to attend every race of the season – a truly unique adventure. We look forward to offering more fan activations, shared experiences and showcasing the incredible energy that surrounds F1, both on and off the track, all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand.”

“For nearly a decade, Heineken has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion to create an unparalleled experience and spectacle for our fans,” said Stefano Domenicali , President and CEO of Formula 1. “I would like to thank the Heineken family, Dolf and his team for their continued support and I am delighted that our partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators, both on and off the track, for many years to come. In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I am thrilled that Heineken continues to push the limits of fan engagement and bring them even closer to the action.”

Next year, Heineken will offer another fan the chance to win this coveted season ticket, allowing them to experience every moment of every race with a friend via F1 Unlocked. Every update will be visible on Heineken and F1's social media channels.

2/End