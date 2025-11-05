Heineken gives a gift to Formula 1 fans

Heineken continues to redefine the Formula 1 fan experience with the launch of the world's first season ticket for the sport, celebrating the extension and expansion of its ten-year partnership with F1. This expanded sponsorship commitment, announced in São Paulo, where Heineken will resume its Title Partnership of the local Grand Prix from 2027, strengthens the global beer brand's connection with F1's rapidly growing global fan base and provides greater opportunities for the two brands to create exceptional fan experiences at races around the world.

The Heineken season pass will grant lucky holders—and a companion—access to all races on the calendar, including travel and accommodation. This includes 24 Grands Prix, in 24 cities, and 24 opportunities to gather fans around a beer. Reaffirming that Heineken is a champion not only of trophies and podiums, but also of socializing and friendship, the brand will award the unmissable pass to the most deserving fans, starting with Brandon Burgess , in recognition of his incredible passion and dedication to the sport.

Next year, Heineken will offer more fans the chance to own this exclusive item, inspired by F1 materials, crafted from carbon fiber and assembled with precision rivets: a tangible expression of speed, craftsmanship and connection.

Brandon’s incredible feat of attempting to attend every single race in 2025, using his annual leave while working full-time, caught the attention of Heineken, as well as fans and media around the world.

His journey reflects something every F1 fan understands: that sport is more than a competition; it's connection. Research shows that while many fans watch F1 from home, two-thirds (67%) say the sport has the power to bring people together instantly, and a majority (84%) agree there's nothing better than experiencing a race in person surrounded by other fans. The season ticket will help fans not only enjoy the spectacle of live racing but also connect with other fans around the world.

“F1 boasts some of the most passionate fans in the world, and the energy they bring, whether they're at the track or cheering at home, is a key part of what makes the sport so special,” said Max Verstappen , current F1 World Champion and Heineken ambassador. “What Brandon has achieved this season is incredible. He's shown a true commitment to the sport and the community around it. It's only right that he receives the first-ever season ticket from Heineken so he can continue to share his passion and enjoy the sport with as many people as possible.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to see every F1 race in one year,” says F1 avid fan Brandon Burgess . “It’s been a crazy challenge: juggling my full-time job with a limited budget meant I had to make sacrifices, like visiting some countries for just 24 hours and watching the races alone. But it’s allowed me to connect with fans all over the world, many of whom I still connect with today. I never thought when I started documenting my journey at the beginning of the year that so many people would follow me. And now to be recognized by a brand like Heineken and be the world’s first season ticket holder for F1 races is absolutely incredible. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to continue this journey further next year and share the experience with more fans.”

