Could US tariffs on the EU be pushed further?

New deferral for US duties to the EU? It seems so, at least according to the statement by the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, after the agreement reached between the United States and China.

According to Bessent it is possible that the suspension of EU duties, negotiated until 9 July by Ursula von der Leyen after a phone call on 26 May with President Donald Trump, goes beyond the 90 days granted by the US president. The extension would benefit the main US trading partners as long as they show "good faith" in the ongoing trade negotiations.

The United States, Bessent recalled in a hearing before the House Committee on Business and Finance, has 18 "important" trading partners: the Trump administration is "working to reach agreements" with these countries. These include the European Union, which is conducting negotiations to regulate trade in the future. ' If someone is not negotiating, then we will not do it either," the Secretary of the Treasury said lapidary reaffirming the concept expressed by President Trump.



US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick said he was "optimistic" about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Europe: although, he admits, "it will probably be at the end".

"Europe -admits Lutnick-, has been more than thorny in the trade talks," recalling that there is no clear leadership in the EU and that, to get an offer, it was necessary to threaten duties of 50% on all products.



