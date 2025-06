Ieg si aggiudica Ufi Digital Innovation Award

Fairs Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma Protagonists in New Orleans

The two famous Dop among the participants of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association

The Consortia for the protection of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma, two of the most famous Italian PDOs, will be present from 1 to 3 June at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (Iddba)... more