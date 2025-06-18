Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Eurozone, current account surplus puts brakes on
ECB: in April, the balance of payments on gross flows relating to trade in goods, services and income fell by 30 billion
In April 2025, the current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of 20 billion euros, with a decrease of 31 billion euros compared to the previous month. This was reported today by the ECB according to which the surpluses were recorded for goods (30 billion euros) and services (7 billion euros), while the primary income account was in balance. A deficit was recorded for secondary income (16 billion...
EFA News - European Food Agency
