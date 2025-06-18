Eurozone, current account surplus puts brakes on

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In April 2025, the current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of 20 billion euros, with a decrease of 31 billion euros compared to the previous month. This was reported today by the ECB according to which the surpluses were recorded for goods (30 billion euros) and services (7 billion euros), while the primary income account was in balance. A deficit was recorded for secondary income (16 billion...