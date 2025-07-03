Sabelli Debuts at the Summer Fancy Food Show

Summer, time for the Summer Fancy Food Show: from June 29th to July 1st Sabelli flew to New York to participate in one of the most important events for the food & beverage sector, considered the gateway to the North American market. For Sabelli it is an absolute debut that crowns the international expansion projects of the Ascoli Piceno group, which comes from a 2024 of consolidation and growth, both in terms of volumes and value, and which is now committed to increasing its weight on foreign markets, especially in North American ones, considered an important opportunity for global growth.

“We are seeing very positive signs in exports, which are increasing by 25% annually and have reached a value of 50 million euros in 2024,” say Angelo Galeati and Simone Mariani , CEOs of Sabelli Group. “We are currently well present especially in Europe. We are experiencing strong growth in Germany and we have interesting prospects in France and England, markets where we aim to consolidate our presence by the end of 2025. Now the time has come to push ourselves further and land in non-European markets, especially in America, where there is great interest in authentically made in Italy food products. Like our burrata, an undisputed masterpiece of traditional Italian cheesemaking, which represents the heart of Sabelli’s identity because it embodies attention to raw materials, artisan tradition and contemporary taste.”

Along with stracciatella, burrata is one of Sabelli's excellent products and one of its best sellers not only in Italy but also in foreign markets. Also in high demand are the flavored burratine, such as the one with truffle, which represent a perfect synthesis between dairy excellence and distinctive Italian taste.

“Abroad, we want to consolidate our positioning as a reliable and high-quality supplier for distributors and private labels, offering the best solutions in line with the needs of each market,” Mariani and Galeati continue. “To address each market in a distinctive way, we focus on innovation in terms of both product and format, so as to respond specifically to the different needs of distribution and the HoReCa channel. For example, we have developed new formats for burratine, designed to offer greater flexibility of use and optimize product management in every consumption context. And now we are investing in frozen, which is necessary to keep the quality of our fresh cheeses intact even in very distant countries, such as the United States and Japan.” Quality has always been an indisputable requirement for Sabelli and represents an important calling card for landing on foreign markets, where the quality standards required are often higher than those of the Italian market and the certifications, mandatory for supplying global retailers, can be particularly rigorous.

To the attention to a production done according to the rules of the art, Sabelli adds another “ingredient” that makes the difference: it is the legacy of a family that has had its hands in milk for over 100 years (it was born in 1921, ed.) and that carries on with wisdom, pride and passion a tradition handed down from generation to generation. Precisely what in the United States they define as human touch.

“Beyond the single reference, what international distribution seeks in Made in Italy is a complete experience: not only the taste, but also the culture behind the product", add the CEOs of Sabelli Group. "It is often a real educational journey on 'how to eat in Italy', that is, paying attention to the quality, freshness of the raw materials, simplicity and balance of flavors. A way of experiencing food that combines excellence, pleasure and authenticity, and which we are proud to help make known throughout the world".