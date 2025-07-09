US tariffs: Trump ready to send letter to EU

Those analysts and international experts who just yesterday predicted that US President Donald Trump's letter on tariffs would be unlikely to reach the EU were wrong. Instead, the same treatment reserved for 14 non-European countries, especially Asian ones, the day before yesterday (see EFA News ) seems destined to be reserved for the European Union as well.

Trump himself said this during his government's Cabinet meeting, reporting on his contacts with the President of the European Commission. "The EU is treating us very well now. "We're probably two days away from sending the letter to the EU specifying the amount of the tariffs on European exports," Trump announced. "They've been among the most difficult to manage. In fact, in many ways, they've been much worse than China's," the US president said, referring to the ongoing negotiations with the EU on tariffs.

President Trump took the opportunity to accuse the EU of treating American companies, from Apple to Google, very poorly and of using the courts to "steal money from our country." Trump said he is talking to EU countries and clarified that sending a "letter signifies an agreement," confirming that there will be no further extension to the effective date of the tariffs, set for August 1st.

The tariffs starting August 1st, Trump emphasized at a cabinet meeting, "are not a change, they are a clarification: everyone will pay on August 1st. Countries are now ready to give us everything we want now. The time has come for the United States to get money from the countries that have robbed us and laughed at us."

The BRICS countries also received harsh criticism. "They are not a serious threat," the US president said. "What they are trying to do is destroy the dollar, but we will not allow that. The dollar is king, and it will remain so. The BRICS countries," Trump announced, "will soon receive a 10% tariff rate."