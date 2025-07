DeA Capital: finanziamento green da 84 mln euro per Fondo Parkwest

Economy and finance Crédit Agricole will ask ECB authorization to cross 20% in the share capital of Banco BPM

The Milanese bank is the subject of a takeover bid from Unicredit

The Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. has approved to file an authorization request with the ECB to cross 20% in the share capital of Italian Banco BPM S.p.A.With this authorization, Crédit A... more