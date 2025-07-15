Eurozone industrial production shows signs of recovery in May

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Eurozone industrial production showed some signs of recovery in May. This is confirmed by data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, which shows that in May 2025, compared to April 2025, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 1.7% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU. In April 2025, industrial production decreased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU. Year-on-year,...