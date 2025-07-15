It does not receive public funding
Elica closes deal with Chinese authorities for Putian

With the transfer of 0.56% from Fuji, from today the Zhejiang company is totally in the hands of the Fabriano company which makes it its eastern hub

Elica announced today that it has obtained the necessary authorizations from the Chinese authorities and, therefore, completed the administrative formalities for the acquisition from Fuji Industrial of the remaining 0.56% of the share capital of Elica Home Appliances, a Zhejiang-based company, better known as Putian. The Fabriano (AN)-based company, listed on Euronext Star Milan and active in the production...

