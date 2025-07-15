Elica closes deal with Chinese authorities for Putian

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Elica announced today that it has obtained the necessary authorizations from the Chinese authorities and, therefore, completed the administrative formalities for the acquisition from Fuji Industrial of the remaining 0.56% of the share capital of Elica Home Appliances, a Zhejiang-based company, better known as Putian. The Fabriano (AN)-based company, listed on Euronext Star Milan and active in the production...