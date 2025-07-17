France, major maneuvers among supermarkets

French supermarket group Auchan will sell 19 stores to German retailer Lidl. The two companies announced the sale, but did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. The two companies are in exclusive negotiations for the sale of ten supermarkets in Auchan's historic park and nine that the French group purchased from Casino. The sale, subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As part of its transformation plan, the official press release states, Auchan has undertaken a strategic review of its store portfolio, with the aim of strengthening its financial performance while ensuring employment continuity. Following this review, Auchan plans to sell 19 supermarkets to Lidl. Of these stores, 9 were acquired by the Casino group in 2024, and 10 are part of its historical portfolio.

Having been hit by declining customer numbers for over a decade, Auchan announced last November that it would cut over 2,000 jobs in France. In May, it announced the closure of 25 stores and over 700 job cuts in Spain. Auchan, which operates large supermarkets in France and elsewhere, is shifting toward smaller stores and online sales: the rise of e-commerce is pushing people to buy groceries and more expensive items like appliances online.