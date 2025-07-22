Ambienta conquers sustainable agriculture in Spain

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ambienta Sgr, a leading European asset manager and pioneer in environmental investments, announced the acquisition of Agronova Biotech from Magnum Industrial Partners and the founding Casanova family, consolidating its pan-European expansion. With this transaction, the group marks its entry into the sustainable agriculture sector and the Spanish market. With a half-century of history and headquarters...