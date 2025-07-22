Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Ambienta conquers sustainable agriculture in Spain
The acquisition of Agronova Biotech opens a path into a promising market.
Ambienta Sgr, a leading European asset manager and pioneer in environmental investments, announced the acquisition of Agronova Biotech from Magnum Industrial Partners and the founding Casanova family, consolidating its pan-European expansion. With this transaction, the group marks its entry into the sustainable agriculture sector and the Spanish market. With a half-century of history and headquarters...
lml - 52374
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency