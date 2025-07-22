NewPrinces, close to listing in London?

Is NewPrinces aiming for a London Stock Exchange listing? It wouldn't be surprising given the hyperactivity of the company led by Angelo Mastrolia . News of a possible listing of its English subsidiary Princes on the London Stock Exchange next October appears in an interview with Corriere della Sera, in which NewPrinces' CEO himself confirmed that the Italian group has purchased the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, Princes' historic headquarters (see EFA News).

If Princes goes public, it will be the third part of the company to be listed, after NewPrinces itself and the Italian branch of Centrale del Latte d'Italia. "The stock market is a great opportunity. For us, listing has been strategic at every stage of our growth," said Mastrolia .

Recall that Princes, a British food and beverage supplier, was acquired in May 2024 by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. for £700 million (over €806.3 million). After the transaction, the company, which was then called Newlat Food, was renamed NewPrinces (see EFA News ).

NewPrinces' (intense) acquisition activity has taken a turn in recent months, with the purchase, this July, of Kraft Heinz's Italian baby food operations, with the Plasmon brand returning to Italy for 120 million euros (read EFA News news) and, in June, with the purchase of the Diageo beverage plant in Santa Vittoria d'Alba in the province of Cuneo (read EFA News news).

Despite this hyperactivity, Mastrolia stated that NewPrinces is evaluating further acquisitions. "We are evaluating further transactions because our strategy is to reach €5 billion in revenue by 2030 through external growth, targeting a net profit of €100 million," Mastrolia said.