Baltic Sea Fishing: EU Updates Total Allowable Catches

The European Commission has adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities for 2026 in the Baltic Sea, which sets total allowable catches (TACs) and quotas for the ten stocks managed by the European Union. The proposal reflects the latest scientific assessments by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and is aligned with the 2016 Multiannual Management Plan for cod, herring, and sprat. The Commission proposes to increase the TACs for salmon by 1% in the Gulf of Finland, while maintaining quotas for herring and sprat in the central Baltic.

Instead, it proposes reductions for several stocks: Bothnian herring (-62%), Gulf of Riga herring (-17%), plaice (-3%), main basin salmon (-27%) and unavoidable bycatches of Western Baltic cod (-84%), Eastern Baltic cod (-63%) and Western Baltic herring (-50%).

The Baltic Sea faces critical environmental challenges, such as biodiversity loss, eutrophication, and overfishing. The Commission's proposal reaffirms the EU's commitment to achieving the Maximum Sustainable Yield (MSY) targets, seeking to balance ecological resilience with the livelihoods of Baltic fishermen. To support this transition, the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (FEAMPA) and the European Social Fund Plus will provide assistance through temporary cessation and skills development programmes. As part of this effort, the Commission will host the third Our Baltic conference in Stockholm on 30 September 2025, promoting regional collaboration in addressing these pressing issues.

"I am concerned about the poor state of Baltic Sea fish stocks and the impact this is having on local fishermen," said Costas Kadis , Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans. "Too many fish stocks are close to collapse, and the ecosystem is deteriorating. We must fully implement EU legislation and take action at all levels and across all policy areas, or this situation will continue in the coming years. We need to rebuild fish stocks and strengthen the Baltic ecosystem. This must be a joint effort."