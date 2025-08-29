U.S. Salmonella: Nearly 100 infections since the beginning of the year

Since last January, at least 95 people in at least 14 states have been infected in the U.S. due to a salmonella outbreak caused by recalled eggs, federal health officials said.

Country Eggs LLC, a Lucerne Valley, California-based company, has recalled large, brown, "sunny yolk" or "omega-3 golden yolk" free-range eggs, and production has been suspended. The eggs were sold in cartons under the Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo, and Nijiya Markets brands. The cartons bear the code CA 7695 and expiration dates from July 1st to September 16th.

The outbreak has affected people in at least 14 states, with cases reported between January 7 and July 25, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eighteen of those who became ill were hospitalized. However, it's possible that many more people may have become ill with salmonella and that the eggs were distributed to other states, the CDC said.

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, based on locations where sick people reported purchasing or consuming eggs, identified Country Eggs LLC as the regular supplier, officials said. The eggs were sold to supermarkets and food distributors. Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and either throw them away or return them to the stores for a refund.