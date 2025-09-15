Cereals. Brazil: record production in 2024/25, harvested 350.2 tons

Brazil has set a new grain production record. According to data from the 12th Cereal Harvest Survey 2024/2025 conducted by the National Supply Company (CONAB), 350.2 tons were harvested, a 16.3% increase over the 2023/24 harvest of 49.1 million tons. Corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton combined accounted for approximately 47 million tons.

As Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro noted, Brazilian agricultural production exceeds 1.2 billion tons. "It's not just 350 million tons of grains. We also have around 650 million tons of sugarcane, 70 million tons of animal protein, 70 million tons of fruit, as well as pulp and other products," the minister noted.

According to estimates, rice production reached 12.8 million tons, a significant 20.6% increase compared to 2023/24, the fourth highest on record. The increase reflects a 9.8% expansion in cultivated area and favorable weather conditions, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, the main producing state.

The increase in the current harvest compared to the 2023/24 cycle is attributed to the 1.9 million hectare expansion of cultivated area, from 79.9 million hectares to 81.7 million hectares in 2024/25, as well as favorable weather conditions, particularly in the central-western region, particularly in Mato Grosso. This has impacted the recovery in average national productivity by 13.7%, estimated at 4,284 kilograms per hectare in the current cycle.

For his part, Conab agency president Edegar Pretto emphasized that three production records were set during the harvest. "In addition to this great harvest, the largest in history, we have the largest soybean harvest, 171.47 million tons, 13.3% more than last year. Corn production reached a record high, 139.47 million tons, an extraordinary increase of over 20%. The most abundant harvest was cotton, 4.06 million tons, 9.67% more than last year," Pretto explained.

Among the winter crops, wheat stands out. With planting completed nationwide, the area devoted to wheat has decreased by 19.9% compared to last year's harvest, reaching 2.4 million hectares this season. However, productivity is expected to recover, rising from 2,579 kg/ha in 2024 to 3,077 kg/ha this year. Nevertheless, production is estimated at 7.5 million tons this season, a 4.5% decrease compared to last year.

As part of its ongoing improvement in estimates, Conab is publishing revised yields for the 2021/22, 2022/23, and 2023/24 soybean harvests, as well as adjustments for the 2024/25 harvest.

The agency has adjusted the initial soybean stock for the current harvest to 4.32 million tonnes. Record oilseed production is driving increased exports, with 106.25 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2024/25 harvest expected to be sold internationally. This will also boost domestic consumption, with an estimated 57 million tonnes earmarked for domestic processing. Nonetheless, carryover soybean stocks are expected to recover, estimated at 9.3 million tonnes by the end of this cycle.