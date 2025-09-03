All'Antico Vinaio opens in London's Soho

After the USA and the United Arab Emirates, the Tuscan brand debuts in the United Kingdom.

A metropolis rich in history, art, tradition, and avant-garde, London is ready to welcome All'Antico Vinaio, the Florentine "schiacciata" chain led by Tommaso Mazzanti, which began as a small 20-square-meter shop in Florence's historic center and has now become a global phenomenon with over 700 employees. The choice for its first UK opening was the vibrant Soho neighborhood, at 61 Old Compton Street.

"I'm truly honored to open my store in the UK, in one of the world's most important cities like London. This is a crucial turning point in All'Antico Vinaio's expansion, hoping to replicate the success we've had in the US in the UK. This is the seventh state in which we've opened AV, always driven by the desire to bring a piece of Made in Italy to the world," said Mazzanti.

The London menu will include the brand's signature classics, such as La Favolosa, La Schiacciata del Boss, and La Toscana, as well as specialties created exclusively for this location. The official opening is scheduled for September 20th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., attended by Tommaso Mazzanti . To celebrate the opening, the first 500 customers in line will receive a free schiacciata of their choice (one per person).

This opening marks a new stage in All'Antico Vinaio's international expansion, with further openings planned in the UK over the next year, continuing its mission to bring its authentic flavors to new cities. With the opening in London, the restaurant now has 48 locations worldwide, spanning Italy, the US, and the United Arab Emirates, with another 10 openings planned by the end of 2025. Annual revenue is expected to reach nearly €100 million this year.