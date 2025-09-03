KFC Italy: Top 5 of the Month

It's been a hot August for KFC. The American fried chicken chain has opened five locations in the same month, in as many locations across Italy, far apart. The opening began on August 1st in Gravellona Toce (VB), at the "Le Isole" shopping center. This opening has employed 20 people. The restaurant is franchised by Santa Barbara Srl, which also operates two other restaurants in Piedmont. The restaurant is located in the mall's food court and features a 165-square-meter dining area, including 35 square meters of dining space with 16 seats, in addition to the mall's food court.

On August 5th, it was Catanzaro's turn, where KFC opened at the "Le Fontane" shopping center, located at Viale Emilia 61. Thirty-five people were hired for this location. The restaurant is franchised by T-Fried Chicken, which also operates another location in Calabria. The restaurant is located in the mall's food court and features a 458-square-meter dining room with 116 seats and a 176-square-meter outdoor area.

In Rome's southern suburbs, a few kilometers from the coast, a KFC restaurant opened on August 11th at Via Ermanno Wolf Ferrari 350, along with 20 new employees. The restaurant, operated as a franchise by AG Fast Food, features a 200-square-meter dining room with 40 seats and a 150-seat outdoor area.

Following this, on August 20th, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place in Trapani, at Via Avvocato Giuseppe Palmeri 5. This restaurant has employed 20 people and is operated as a franchise by the Compo Sud company, which owns four other restaurants in Sicily. The Trapani KFC location is located in the lively port area, just steps from the beaches and the historic center, and features a 14-seat dining room and a large 66-seat outdoor area.

Finally, on August 28, KFC opened a new restaurant in Grosseto, at the Marema shopping center on Via Ecuador, where it hired 30 people. The restaurant is franchised by Red Bucket Srl, which also operates two other restaurants in Tuscany and Umbria. Located on the mall's ground floor but with a separate entrance and accessible to all, the restaurant features a 345-square-meter dining room with 88 seats and a 50-square-meter outdoor area with an additional 32 seats.