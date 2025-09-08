China imposes tariffs of up to 62% on EU-made pork

China has imposed initial anti-dumping duties of up to 62.4% on pork imports from the European Union worth over $2 billion. This measure exacerbates trade tensions that have skyrocketed following the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's preliminary investigation into pork products found evidence of dumping that damaged the domestic industry and approved duties effective September 10.

Companies cooperating with the investigation, including Spanish, Danish, and Dutch firms, received tariffs ranging from 15.6% to 32.7%. All other companies received tariffs of 62.4%. Launched in June last year, the investigation is widely considered retaliatory for EU tariffs on electric vehicles and has affected major manufacturers such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

The European Commission commented that the investigation was based on "questionable allegations and insufficient evidence" and that it had not yet finalized its response. However, "I can categorically assure you that we will take all necessary measures to defend our producers and the industry," a spokesperson said. China is also pursuing an anti-subsidy case involving EU dairy exports and anti-dumping measures on EU brandy, which allow exporters to avoid duties if they commit to selling at no less than a set minimum price.

Beijing has pressured Brussels to replace tariffs on electric vehicles with a similar price commitment from Chinese manufacturers, but negotiations between the two sides have failed to reach an agreement.