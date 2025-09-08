McDonald's Italy: Pierpaolo Coli Named New Head of Franchising

McDonald's Italy announces Pierpaolo Coli 's arrival as Head of Franchising, reporting to Magdalena Neuman , National Operations & Franchising Director. This important role will further develop the entire McDonald's system, which includes an ambitious and comprehensive opening plan for the coming years and aims to strengthen its franchisee network.

Pierpaolo Coli holds a degree in Political Science and a master's degree in International Relations from Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome. He began his professional career in Paris as a Store Manager for illycaffè. He subsequently joined Burger King, holding roles of increasing responsibility in Italy, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, and the Nordic countries.

In recent years, Coli served as Head of Franchising at Doppio Malto, where he led the network's expansion both in Italy and abroad, helping to triple the number of franchised restaurants and increase sales.