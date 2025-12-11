Henrique Braun is the new CEO of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is making a historic change at the top. The Atlanta-based multinational beverage company announced today that its board of directors has appointed Henrique Braun as chief executive officer, effective March 31, 2026. Braun , currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, succeeds James Quincey , who will transition to executive chairman after serving as chief executive officer for nine years. The board also plans to nominate Braun , 57, for the directorship at the company's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. Leadership Transition

As CEO, Braun will focus on building on this solid foundation. His priorities include identifying the best growth opportunities globally, aligning the company with consumer needs, and leveraging technology as an enabler of business performance and growth.

Braun , the new CEO, holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, a Master of Science from Michigan State University, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Braun is an American citizen, born in California and raised in Brazil.

He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Director, an operational role he was appointed to on January 1, 2025, overseeing all of the company's global operating units. He has served as Executive Vice President since 2024; from 2023 to 2024, he served as Senior Vice President and President of International Development, overseeing seven of the company's nine operating units. Previously, he served as President of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022 and President of the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020. From 2013 to 2016, he was President of Greater China and South Korea.

Braun joined Coca-Cola in 1996 in Atlanta and held roles of increasing responsibility in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. These positions included supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management, and bottling operations.

“I am honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “I will focus on maintaining the momentum we've built with our system. We will work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I'm excited about the future of our business and see tremendous opportunities in a rapidly evolving global market.”

Quincey , 60, will step down as CEO after a highly successful tenure, as the official statement emphasizes. He led the company's transformation into a full-service beverage company, focusing on maintaining a close connection with consumers. Under his leadership, the company added over 10 brands worth more than $1 billion.

Quincey redefined the company's strategy and operating model to create a more agile and connected company, focusing specifically on digital transformation and modernized marketing. He also led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ James Quincey is a transformational leader,” said David Weinberg , Coca-Cola’s chief independent director. “He has defined and executed a strategy that has cemented Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader. He will continue to be very active in the company through his role as executive chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will leverage the company’s existing strengths to unlock further growth opportunities and enhance the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system.”

James Quincey became CEO in 2017 and Chairman of the Board in 2019. He joined the company in 1996 and has held leadership roles around the world. Before becoming CEO, he served as COO from 2015 to 2017 and as President from 2015 to 2018. From 2013 to 2015, he was Group President of the company's European operations.

Under his leadership, the group expanded its brand portfolio and increased market share. Quincey also played a key role in the creation of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, one of the largest independent Coca-Cola bottlers in the world. He joined the company in Atlanta in 1996 as director of training strategy for the Latin America group.

“I am stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company and I know what a privilege it has been to work for this great and established company,” Quincey said. “ Henrique Braun is a trusted and experienced business partner and the right leader to lead the company and the Coca-Cola system to future growth and success.”