Deliveroo storm: CEO (and co-founder) Will Shu leaves

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Difficult times at Deliveroo. The food delivery giant is bracing for a challenging time at the corporate level, as CEO and founder Will Shu has announced his readiness to step down from the company he co-founded over a decade ago, in 2013. Shu has said he will step down as CEO following the completion of the acquisition by US rival DoorDash, the American platform that acquired the English giant last...