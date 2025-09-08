Spoon Brands acquires stake in Rossopomodoro to accelerate its growth

A strategic and capital partnership to strengthen one of the most beloved pizza brands: Spoon Brands, Spoon Holding's dynamic basket company specializing in food retail, announces the acquisition of a 45% stake in Rossopomodoro. The goal is to accelerate the development of the historic chain, which since 1998 has been an ambassador for authentic Neapolitan pizza with over 100 restaurants in more than 10 countries.

This transaction reinforces Spoon Brands' vision of investing in premium Italian brands, supporting their growth with a long-term strategic approach, as well as in international brands seeking to enter the Italian market. Following KFC – Kentucky Fried Chicken, a global fried chicken chain; Milos Greek Food, Italy's leading Greek street food chain; and Antica Focacceria San Francesco, a historic brand of traditional Sicilian cuisine, Spoon Brands adds an icon of Made in Italy to its portfolio.

"Entering the pizza world with Rossopomodoro is a key step for Spoon Brands," said Corrado Cagnola , CEO of Spoon Holding. "We're adding a strategic piece to our commitment to investing in and supporting historic food retail brands, and we're doing so with the most recognized and beloved Neapolitan pizza brand, both in Italy and abroad. Our proven ability to invest in valuable brands, combined with Rossopomodoro's strong positioning, creates a winning synergy. We're ready to give a decisive boost to the development of this brand, further enhancing its uniqueness and tradition."

Spoon Brands' investment in Rossopomodoro will help finance an ambitious development plan that includes relaunching the historic brand and expanding its pizzeria presence both in Italy and abroad, leveraging existing casual and fast-food formats that will evolve with an eye to modernity, innovation, and consumer tastes, as well as tradition.

"Following recent successes and new openings in prestigious locations such as Eataly Miami, Milan Piazza Duomo, and Rome Galleria Sordi, this agreement with Spoon Brands confirms and supports our expansion strategy," commented Nicola Saraceno , CEO of Rossopomodoro. "Working with a solid and respected partner like Spoon Brands will allow us to accelerate growth, both through franchising and direct management. We will continue to focus on our core values: the use of the highest-quality ingredients, selected from Italian and Campania suppliers, and the offering of an authentic experience, whether in a casual dining setting or with the speed of quick service. The goal is always the same: to allow our customers to savor the authentic flavor of pizza, an Italian staple, and other typical products of our extraordinary Neapolitan tradition."