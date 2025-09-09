EU: Agricultural production prices up 5.6% year-on-year in Q2

According to Eurostat, in the second quarter of 2025, the average price of agricultural produce in the European Union increased by 5.6% compared to the second quarter of 2024. This confirmed the growth in prices after a period of decline.

The average price of goods and services used in agriculture and not related to investment, such as energy, fertilizers or feed, increased slightly (0.4%) between the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

Comparing producer prices in the second quarter of 2025 with those in the same quarter of 2024, there were sharp price increases for key agricultural products such as . Conversely, sharp declines were recorded for olive oil (-39.9%) and potatoes (-29.1%).

Among non-investment-related production factors, the highest increases were seen in fertilizers and soil improvers (+5.6%) and veterinary expenses (+3.3%). Conversely, the most significant declines were seen in energy and lubricants (-5.8%), among which fuel prices decreased (-10.8%).

Agricultural commodity prices in the second quarter of 2025 were higher than in the same quarter of 2024 in all EU countries except Greece. The highest rates of change were recorded in Latvia (+21.8%), Ireland (+21.1%), and Luxembourg (+18.4%). By comparison, Greece recorded a slight decrease of 0.1% over the same period.

Regarding non-investment-related production factors, 17 EU countries recorded price increases in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024. The highest rates of increase were recorded in the Netherlands (+6.1%), Hungary (+5.6%) and Austria (+2.9%).

Among the countries with the lowest prices, the highest rates of decline were recorded in Cyprus, Bulgaria (both -3.4%) and Romania (-3.1%).