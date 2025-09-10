Nescafé Dolce Gusto: NEO System Debuts in Japan and Korea

Nescafé Dolce Gusto is bringing NEO, its next-generation coffee system, to Asia for the first time. Japan and Korea will be the first markets in the region to launch this innovative coffee system, which combines cutting-edge technology with a new range of home-compostable paper capsules, ensuring uncompromising taste and quality.

The NEO coffee system, one of Nestlé's "big bets," includes proprietary SmartBrew technology, which combines three different brewing methods. This allows consumers to enjoy high-quality espressos, barista-style drip coffees, and filter coffees—a total of seven different coffees—all from a single machine, with the simple touch of a button. The system automatically recognizes the capsule via a barcode, adapting the brewing method to each coffee selected. Additionally, consumers can connect the machine to their smartphone, enabling personalized coffee preparation from a distance.

"The launch of Nescafé Dolce Gusto NEO in Japan and Korea represents an opportunity to expand our business while continuing to attract and satisfy an ever-increasing number of coffee lovers. This launch will revitalize the brand in these markets, attract coffee lovers, and create new growth opportunities," said Nicolas Huillet , Global Head of Nescafé Dolce Gusto.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto pioneered the creation of portioned coffee systems in Japan and is currently the market leader in this segment. The NEO system will be the first to introduce home-compostable pods to the Japanese market. In Korea, the portioned coffee market is growing and is estimated to be worth over 2 million Swiss francs. The Nescafé Dolce Gusto system is ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing trend of at-home coffee shops in these two markets.

The Nescafé Dolce Gusto NEO system was first launched in Brazil in November 2022, followed by a European launch, including France, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The expansion into Japan and Korea marks the next step in bringing this revolutionary coffee experience to consumers around the world.