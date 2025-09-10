EU. Von der Leyen announces new "Buy European Food" campaign

Following harsh criticism from agricultural producers for unfulfilled promises regarding the CAP, Ursula von der Leyen returned to the topic in her State of the European Union address. In an opening address, focusing specifically on defense, security, and rearmament, the President of the European Commission also outlined her position on rural reforms.

“In Europe,” von der Leyen began, “we have access to high-quality food at affordable prices, produced by excellent farmers and fishermen: men and women who are also the custodians of our lands and seas, of our biodiversity, the backbone of our food security.”

Although there are "circumstances working against them, from high raw material costs to bureaucratic burdens and unfair competition," the European Commission is "taking action on all these fronts," the president continued, citing some examples: "We have simplified the CAP: less bureaucracy, more trust. We have earmarked funds for income support in the next multiannual financial framework. And we have ensured that funding can be supplemented by national and regional allocations."

Von der Leyen then defined the need for "fair competition and a level playing field" for European farmers as a "conditio sine qua non." In this regard, she added, "the trade agreement with Mercosur includes robust safeguards, backed by financial resources if compensation is needed."

Among the gaps that need to be filled, the President of the EU Commission also mentioned strengthening the "position of farmers in the food supply chain," whose "hard work" "has not been rewarded as it should for too long." According to von der Leyen , "farmers have the right to receive a fair price for their products, with a profit margin adequate to support their families."

"We will review," she promised, "the implementation of the legislation on unfair trading practices and intervene where necessary." Von der Leyen finally announced that "we will increase the promotion budget to launch a new 'Buy European Food' campaign to support European food products, because we are proud to say that European food is the best in the world."









