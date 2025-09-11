EU Commission approves new Mediterranean PGIs

The European Commission has approved the additions of "Κρήτη / Kriti" from Greece and "Quesode Burgos" from Spain to the register of protected geographical indications (PGIs).

"Kriti" is an extra virgin olive oil obtained from olives grown throughout the island of Crete. It is characterized by low acidity, a bright green color, and a rich fruity aroma. These qualities make it highly stable and aromatic, with a distinctive flavor profile rooted in the island's soil and climate.

Olive oil is produced exclusively in Crete, where olive cultivation has been a way of life for millennia. The island's calcareous soils, abundant sunshine, and Mediterranean climate, combined with traditional cultivation and milling practices passed down through generations, give the product its unique character.

"Queso de Burgos" is a fresh cheese made from cow's and sheep's milk. It is white or slightly yellowish in color and has a soft texture. The cheese has a delicate, milky flavor with a slight sheep's milk aftertaste, which varies from very mild to strong depending on the variety.

This cheese is produced exclusively in the province of Burgos, in the autonomous community of Castile and León. Its qualities are closely linked to the region's traditional cheesemaking practices and the use of local sheep's milk, which gives the cheese its distinctive aroma, buttery texture, and reputation.