Popeyes advances in Rome

After opening at the Maximo Shopping Center, Popeyes – Famous Louisiana Chicken – is consolidating its presence in the capital with a new opening, its first in the heart of the city, scheduled for Thursday, September 18th at 12:00 PM. This will be the brand's eighth restaurant in Italy.

"With Via Nomentana, we're entering the heart of the capital, establishing an even more direct relationship with Roman consumers," says Davide Gionfriddo , General Manager of Popeyes Italy. "Rome is a strategic city, and we want more and more people to be able to enjoy the authentic Popeyes experience."

Located just steps from the embassies, the restaurant spans 335 square meters across the ground floor and basement, seating 62 inside and 44 outside on the terrace. It will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday) and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery via Glovo starting two weeks after the opening. Customers will also be able to order from the digital kiosks and take advantage of the free drink refill service, creating an immersive experience that evokes all the energy and warmth of New Orleans.

The new restaurant will employ over 25 people dedicated to managing the restaurant. With these openings in the city, Popeyes will create over 80 jobs in Rome and the surrounding province, confirming its investment in the capital and its strategic role in the national development plan. To meet every need, the staff will oversee all restaurant operations, from preparing the chicken, using an artisanal process, to selling the food.