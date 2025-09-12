Coffee is good for the Nasdaq

Coffee is doing well on Wall Street. Today marked the first day of trading for Nasdaq newcomer Black Rock Coffee Bar, which began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BRCB." The new beverage IPO debuted with a bang, raising $294.1 million in its initial public offering. The offering of 14,705,882 Class A common shares was priced at $20 per share.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based coffee chain sold approximately 14.7 million shares at $20, compared to the market range of $16-$18 each. The IPO was valued at $956.3 million. The listing is intended to pave the way for careful consumer pricing in the aftermath of the price turmoil. JP Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Baird were the lead underwriters of the offering. Asset manager Wellington Management had expressed interest in purchasing up to $30 million of shares in Black Rock Coffee's offering.

The company is the first US restaurant, or rather coffee shop, to go public since Cava, in 2023. Despite having seen strong growth in recent quarters, Black Rock Coffee is facing rising costs due to tariffs and inflation. Founded in 2008, Black Rock Coffee is a founder-owned operator of drive-thru coffee shops and sells hot and cold coffees and energy drinks. Major shareholders include affiliates of the co-founders and Cynosure Group, a Utah-based private investment firm. Black Rock Coffee is one of four companies, including Gemini (a cryptocurrency company backed by the Winklevoss twins), going public this week, in what is shaping up to be the most important week for the US IPO market in recent years.

According to analysts, the listing of Black Rock Coffee Bar and other companies will be a litmus test of investor sentiment toward consumer-focused operations, a sector undergoing reshaping amid rising rates, persistent inflation, and changing labor dynamics. Black Rock Coffee Bar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,205,882 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.