Animal Welfare: EU Commission Launches Public Consultation

The European Commission has launched a public consultation to gather input on the revision of EU legislation on animal welfare in farms. Farmers, citizens, businesses, national and regional authorities, NGOs, and other interested parties are encouraged to share their views.

The review of this legislation stems from the mission letter to European Commissioner for Animal Health and Welfare , Olivér Várhelyi , and will be implemented in the context of the vision for agriculture and food adopted last February, in which the Commission committed to engaging closely with farmers, the food supply sector, and civil society on the issue of animal welfare. The Commission plans to present its first proposal for a revision of EU legislation towards the end of next year.

This proposal will be evidence-based and follow up on the Commission's response to the citizens' initiative "End the Cage Age." It will also address the issue of animal welfare standards for products imported into the EU. The Commission's work on the review will be supported by other consultation activities, such as targeted surveys for key stakeholders, as well as scientific input from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The consultation will remain open until 12 December 2025.

"Modernizing some of our animal welfare rules is a clear expectation from our citizens," said Commissioner Várhelyi . "To meet this demand, while ensuring that European farmers remain competitive, we are seeking the views of all stakeholders on farm animal welfare standards. We need everyone around the table to develop workable, future-proof solutions based on solid evidence."