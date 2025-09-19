EU Commission: Member States' support for Renure fertilizers welcome

The European Commission welcomes the support given today by European Union Member States for its Renure proposal. By allowing the use of Renure fertilizers above the limit for the application of manure and processed manure established by the Nitrates Directive, Member States and farmers will have the option of replacing chemical fertilizers with Renure fertilizers. This will be done safely to ensure the continued protection of water and the environment. It will also reduce costs for farmers and increase the strategic autonomy of the EU agricultural sector. Standing for "Nitrogen recovered from manure," Renure fertilizers are made from processed manure.

Following today's meeting of the Nitrates Committee, the Commission's Renure proposal will be shared with the European Parliament and the Council for a three-month scrutiny period. In the absence of objections from the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission may adopt this amendment to the Nitrates Directive. Established by the Nitrates Directive, the Nitrates Committee is composed of representatives of the Member States. It assists the Commission in matters relating to the implementation of this Directive and its adaptation to scientific and technical progress.

The amendment would only apply to Member States that choose to authorize Renure. They will have to transpose the change into national law. "The use of Renure fertilizers can support efficient nutrient management and make our agriculture more resilient, while remaining environmentally safe," said Jessika Roswall , Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and Competitive Circular Economy. "Our proposal offers flexibility to Member States wishing to use Renure fertilizers, while ensuring that pollution hotspots can be addressed. This is a concrete step towards empowering our farmers while protecting our shared natural resources."