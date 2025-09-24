Bayer, the corn revolution

A revolution in corn cultivation. It's the Preceon - Smart Corn System, an innovative cultivation system launched by Bayer and presented in Pozzoleone, in the province of Vicenza, where it was planted by a local farm. This is one of over 350 Italian farms currently testing it in the field.

Italy was chosen, at a global level, to test the silage performance of this innovative genetics for corn, and is one of the first countries to develop and commercialize this new technology.

Preceon represents a paradigm shift. It's not just a seed, but an intelligent system that meets the needs of modern and resilient agriculture, with tangible results: greater resistance to extreme weather events, increased productivity, and superior nutritional quality.

The video features interviews with Greta Pignata , Communication & Regenerative Agriculture Expert at Bayer Crop Science Italy, Alessandro Catellani, Catholic University of Piacenza, and Endri Dalla Via, Dallas Farm Società Agricola.

Watch the video: