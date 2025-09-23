Pret a Manger debuts for the first time on an Italian station

Pret A Manger, an international coffee chain known worldwide for its healthy menus featuring fresh food and organic coffee, has opened a location in Milan Central Station, the second-largest hub within the Grandi Stazioni Retail network. The brand is managed exclusively for Italy by Chef Express (Cremonini Group), which is promoting its development in travel channels (train stations, airports, and motorway areas).

The official opening event was attended by Nicolas Bigard , CEO of Chef Express, Cesare Salvini , Chief Marketing & Media Officer of Grandi Stazioni Retail, Emma John , Travel & Franchising Director of Pret A Manger, Gabriele Morisi , Head of Development at Chef Express, and Kassim Ramji , British Consul General in Milan and Director of the Department for Business and Trade in Italy.

This marks the first time Pret a Manger has opened in an Italian station, following the opening of the first three locations at Malpensa Airport. The new location is located on the mezzanine floor overlooking the platforms, next to the Wagamama and Roadhouse Meatery restaurants. The chain's development plan calls for the opening of around thirty locations, with the next opening scheduled for Bologna Centrale station.

"We are delighted with this partnership with Pret A Manger, which will help develop one of the most renowned chains for fresh food and organic coffee in Italy," said Nicolas Bigard , CEO of Chef Express. "Following the success of our openings in Milan Malpensa, and thanks to our collaboration with Grandi Stazioni Retail, we are debuting in Milan Central Station, confident that the format will be appreciated by travelers and Milanese residents, who will have an additional opportunity for a tasty and healthy lunch break. With this move, Chef Express confirms its position as an ideal restaurant platform for developing international brands in Italy, across multiple channels (travel, retail, etc.)."

“The opening of the first Pret A Manger in the center of Milan could only happen here, in our Central Station,” emphasized Cesare Salvini , Chief Marketing & Media Officer of Grandi Stazioni Retail. “It is not a random choice. Central Station is much more than a train station: it is a place that belongs to everyone, to those who leave and those who arrive, to those who travel and those who experience it every day. It is the beating heart of the city, an intermodal hub that connects transport, people, experiences, and emotions. A place that never ceases to amaze and that today, with this new opening, confirms its role as a protagonist of Milanese life.”

For his part, Kassim Ramji , British Consul General in Milan and Director of the Department for Business and Trade in Italy, said: "It's a real pleasure to see a British brand like Pret A Manger strengthen its presence in Italy, especially thanks to the support of a leading group like Cremonini, which represents an important bridge between the Italian and British worlds. This collaboration is a virtuous example of how synergies between international companies and local partners can generate value and new opportunities for both countries."

Like every other Pret store, team members prepare the menu daily, using fresh, carefully sourced ingredients. Unsold food is donated to local charities at the end of each day. The menu at the Milan Central location includes Pret's most popular sandwiches, such as the Classic Super Club with chicken breast, smoked bacon, and fresh tomatoes; a wide variety of baguettes, such as the vegetarian Cheddar & Onion Chutney; and the best-selling Chicken & Bacon Baguette with delicious Caesar dressing. Wraps, soups, and fresh salads are also available, such as the Avocado, Wild Crayfish & Cucumber Bowl or the Smoked Salmon, Egg & Edamame Protein Box with fresh avocado and free-range eggs.

The breakfast and afternoon menus will offer freshly baked pastries, warm savory croissants, yogurt and fruit tubs, smoothies, and a wide range of refreshing beverages. Pret's sweet treats, such as cookies, muffins, and bars, will also be paired with coffee products (latte, cappuccino, mocha) and teas served hot or iced with organic milk or alternative beverages. Chef Express, located in the Milan Central station managed by Grandi Stazioni Retail, has been present with various formats for many years. Specifically, it currently operates a JuiceBar branded restaurant, a Wagamama fusion restaurant, and a Roadhouse Meatery steakhouse, employing a total of approximately 150 people.