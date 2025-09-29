Agri-food: Italian exports to hit record levels

The Italian agri-food sector has reached a historic milestone: for the first time, exports have exceeded 70 billion euros, reaching 70.7 billion between June 2024 and May 2025. This nearly doubles the 37 billion euros in 2015 and represents a tangible sign of the strength of Made in Italy, capable of growing on international markets with quality, innovation, and tradition.

According to the Edison Foundation's calculations based on Istat data, released during Italy of Taste Day (Padenghe del Garda, September 25-26, 2025), in the first five months of 2025 overall exports grew by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Agriculture grew by 9.4% (€4.4 billion), while the food and beverage industry reached €25.7 billion, up 5%. Germany recorded a 12.6% increase, Spain a 16.6% increase, and Poland a 17.1%. The United States (+6.9%) and Turkey (+11.3%) also performed well, a sign of the vitality of Made in Italy products even outside Europe.

The numbers also highlight a significant structural shift. In 2014, Italy's agri-food balance recorded a deficit of €7.6 billion; today, the balance is positive by over €1 billion. This is a momentous turnaround, demonstrating how Italy has transformed from a net importer to a leading global exporter, thanks to increasingly robust and competitive supply chains.

This achievement is further enhanced by the leadership it has achieved on global markets. Italy is the undisputed leader in the export of pasta, tomato products, hams, vinegars, vermouth, and apples; it has surpassed France and the Netherlands in cheese and is now very close to Germany; it is second in wine, just behind France; and even in roasted coffee, it ranks second in the world, demonstrating how expertise and know-how can compensate for the lack of domestic raw materials.

These numbers capture a sector that has achieved world records that are difficult to match. Italy is the leading global exporter of pasta ($4.7 billion), tomato products ($3.2 billion), hams ($1.3 billion), vermouth ($291 million), vinegars ($394 million), and apples ($1.1 billion). It is the world's second-largest exporter of cheese, with $5.8 billion, surpassing France and the Netherlands and now very close to Germany ($6.7 billion). In wine, Italy is the world's second-largest exporter, with $8.8 billion, just behind France ($12.7 billion). In roasted coffee, Italy also ranks second in the world, with $2.2 billion, behind Switzerland, which, however, does not produce coffee but trades it.

Exports aren't the only sign of strength. Agri-food is now the country's largest non-automotive manufacturing industry, employing 1.4 million people, generating €257 billion in production, and over €80 billion in added value. It's a legacy that unites large groups and thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, in a productive fabric that blends tradition and innovation, local identity and international vocation.