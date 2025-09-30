Casalasco: Pomì and De Rica take center stage at Anuga

Casalasco, a leading agri-food group in the selection, cultivation, processing, packaging, and marketing of tomato products, will participate in the 19th edition of Anuga, the world's leading food and beverage trade fair, scheduled for October 4-8, 2025, at the Koelnmesse exhibition center in Cologne.

The group will present its unique, 100% Italian integrated supply chain model, involving over 800 farms and five state-of-the-art production facilities. This controlled agricultural supply chain guarantees quality, traceability, and sustainability, making Casalasco a strategic partner for international markets.

At stand Hall 11.2, D030-E039, Casalasco will present, on the one hand, the iconic Pomì and De Rica brands, symbols of Made in Italy already present in numerous foreign markets and, on the other, its industrial expertise in private label and co-manufacturing, with a tailored offering for global partners in the retail, food service, and industrial channels.

Participation in Anuga 2025 represents a strategic opportunity for Casalasco to strengthen relationships with international buyers and stakeholders, while also showcasing the pillars of its growth: internationalization, product innovation, and sustainability. This year, the fair's guiding theme, "Sustainable Growth," perfectly reflects the Group's approach, which has always invested in agricultural and industrial practices that respect the environment and people.

By participating in Anuga 2025, Casalasco strengthens its leadership in the Italian tomato sector, confirming its position as a point of reference for those seeking quality, reliability, and Italian excellence.