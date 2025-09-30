Anuga /2. Italian PDO cheeses on display in Cologne

Just a few months after participating in the Tuttofood Milano trade fair, the dairy sector of the Alliance of Italian Cooperatives returns to the stage at a new international event dedicated to the agri-food sector: Anuga 2025, the world's leading food and beverage trade fair.

From October 4th to 8th, within the Italian collective in the dairy pavilion, the project "Think Milk, Taste Europe, Be Smart," promoted by the dairy sector of the Alliance of Italian Cooperatives and implemented by Confcooperative with co-financing from the European Commission, will bring to the attention of over 100,000 visitors from 200 countries the specialty dairy products that make the cooperative sector an example of European manufacturing excellence.

Among the most renowned PDO cheeses, in which cooperatives account for 70% of the production, are Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Asiago. Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Provolone Valpadana, Valtellina Casera, and Fontina, to name a few, are also the fruit of cooperative work involving 540 dairy farms, 17,000 dairy farms, and over 13,000 employees. Stand H051, in Hall 10.1, will become a physical space where you can taste some of these cooperative PDO cheeses on their own, as well as discuss safety, traceability, and nutritional properties—key themes at the heart of the campaign aimed at increasing the perceived value of dairy products and fostering a culture of quality and sustainability.

"Anuga confirms itself, with each edition, as the world's largest food hub for showcasing the rich character and history of our dairy products. It also offers a strategic opportunity to network with industry professionals from around the world and consolidate our positioning in both the German and international markets, especially during the current geopolitical uncertainty," emphasizes Giovanni Guarneri of the dairy sector of the Alleanza delle Cooperative Agroalimentari. "It's also important for us to be here in Germany, a country that has historically been one of the main destination markets for our cheeses and which consistently brings us great satisfaction in terms of exports, demonstrating its appreciation for the dairy heritage we preserve."