Ligurian Taggiasca Olives and Trentino Carne Salada Recognized as PGI

The designations "Olive Taggiasche Liguri PGI" and "Carne Salada del Trentino PGI" were registered in the Official Journal of the European Union today. According to updated data from the Qualivita Observatory, this brings the total number of Italian PDO and PGI designations in the food sector to 330.

With the registration of "Ligurian Taggiasca Olives" and "Trentino Salad Meat" in the Protected Geographical Indication register, Italy has achieved 895 GI recognitions, confirming its leadership in Europe. The geographical indication system is worth €20.337 billion in production and exports €11.6 billion in products.

"The official registration of the Ligurian Taggiasca Olive PGI Geographical Indication," says Carlo Siffredi , president of the Ligurian Taggiasca Olive Producers Association, "represents a fundamental starting point for generating value for the region. Now we must demonstrate that producers, supply chains, and institutions are up to this challenge, leveraging the strong identity of these products and their comprehensive sustainability."

With the recognition of the new PGIs, "Italy demonstrates once again that quality, tradition, and a connection to the territory are the true competitive strength of our agriculture," declared Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida . "My commitment, and that of Masaf," Lollobrigida continued, "is to ensure these excellent products have new opportunities for growth and market success, and the geographical indication system is the way forward to protect our products and deliver value to all operators."

The production area of Ligurian Taggiasca Olives PGI encompasses the entire Liguria region. Ligurian Taggiasca Olives PGI refers to table olives and olive paste or pâté, obtained from the Taggiasca olive variety. They can be sold as olives in brine, dry pitted olives, pitted olives in brine, pitted olives in extra virgin olive oil, or olive paste or pâté.

Ligurian Taggiasca Olives PGI are characterized by above-average sweetness, a slight bitterness, a pronounced sharpness, and a delicate flavor. The Taggiasca variety is historically linked to the Ligurian region and contributes to preserving the typical Ligurian dry stone walls, declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The production area of Carne Salada del Trentino PGI includes numerous municipalities in the Autonomous Province of Trento. Carne Salada del Trentino PGI is a cured meat product made from boneless beef legs—topside, flank, silverside, and round—which are trimmed, salted, flavored, and left to mature in brine.

Carne Salada del Trentino PGI stands out for its leanness, high protein content, moderate flavor, delicate and slightly spicy aroma, and the particular production method that gives it a unique organoleptic profile, appreciated for centuries in Trentino and Italian gastronomy.