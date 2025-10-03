Fruit Attraction 2025 closes with Italy as the protagonist

The three-day Fruit Attraction event concludes today in Madrid. The international fruit and vegetable trade show has grown further since its previous edition, attracting 2,460 exhibitors from 64 countries, over 78,000 square meters of exhibition space across 10 pavilions, and more than 120,000 professionals from 150 nations.

The truly significant fact, however, is Italy's growing leadership role in the sector, as well as at the fair, as highlighted by Undersecretary of Agriculture Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra during the opening day (see EFA News ). Italy's leap forward at the Madrid fair is evidenced by the growth in the number of exporting companies, from 196 at the 2024 edition to 318 at the 2025 edition.

Moreover, a good level of satisfaction emerged among the Italian companies, cooperatives, and consortia present at Fruit Attraction. Among these was the Pontino Agricultural Cooperative Quality Agri-food District, which welcomed "a significant number of visitors with whom it was possible to establish qualified business contacts, particularly with buyers from Central Europe, the Mediterranean basin, and emerging Eastern markets."

The apple sector proved particularly strong, with Vog celebrating its 80th anniversary at the Madrid fair, while Marlene celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Melinda also presented its new products. Among other exhibitors, Orsero showcased its graphic redesign at its stand (read EFA News).