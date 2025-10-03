Princes is listed on the London Stock Exchange

NewPrinces has announced that its subsidiary Princes Group plc will begin the process of listing on the London Stock Exchange.



“Our decision to launch the listing process in London represents a key step in the history of Princes Group,” said Angelo Mastrolia , Executive Chairman of NewPrinces. “The UK is our core market and home to a highly experienced management team: this choice reflects our long-term confidence in the company, the strength of our management team, and the breadth of opportunities we see for the future.”

"As we did with the Newlat Food listing in 2019, we have no intention of selling any shares. The goal is to raise new capital to accelerate our growth strategy and support Princes' transformation into a multinational, diversified food and beverage group," Mastrolia continued. "Over the past year, we have demonstrated our ability to integrate and optimize rapidly, already making significant progress toward the synergies identified at the time of the acquisition. We believe there are further significant potential benefits from improved operational efficiency, optimized procurement, and the development of an integrated commercial platform. We are also actively pursuing a solid pipeline of M&A opportunities, which will allow us to access new geographies, categories, and capabilities. We believe that Princes," the Executive Chairman concluded, "is excellently positioned to generate sustained growth and create lasting value for shareholders, and we are ready to lead the group into its next phases of development."

For the purposes of Admission, Princes Group has entered into conditional agreements with NewPrinces under which Princes Group will acquire the entire share capital of Symington's Limited, Newlat GmbH, and Princes France SAS in connection with and prior to Admission. Princes Group, together with its current subsidiaries (including Princes Italia SpA, Princes Tuna Mauritius, Edible Oils Limited, and Princes Foods BV) and the Acquisition Perimeter, will constitute the consolidated perimeter at the time of Admission.

Following Admission, Princes Group and the Company may consider selling Princes Ready to Drink SpA (formerly Diageo Operations Italy SpA, which the Company acquired on September 30, 2025) and the newly formed company that will own the Plasmon brand (which the Company expects to acquire by the end of the year) to Princes Group. To date, Princes Group has not entered into any legally binding agreements in relation to potential future acquisitions, which would in any case remain subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and/or shareholders' approvals (if any), prevailing market conditions, the finalization and execution of the definitive contractual documentation, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Otherwise, Carrefour Italia SpA (which is expected to be acquired by the Company in the coming weeks) and Centrale del Latte d'Italia SpA will remain expressly excluded from the IPO scope and will continue to be held directly by NewPrinces.

On a pro forma basis, the IPO Perimeter generated: Revenues of approximately £2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2024 and £964.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025; Adjusted EBITDA of £122.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 (with an EBITDA margin of 5.95%) and £71.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (with an EBITDA margin of 7.38%).