US tariffs, a blow to Italian pasta

US President Donald Trump and EU President Ursula von der Leyen may have also discussed the matter in depth when they met in Scotland on July 27 to finalize the tariffs (see EFA News ), which were later elaborated in the joint statement of August 20 (see EFA News ). In reality, however, either they didn't understand each other well, or things aren't as they seemed.

Yes, because over the weekend, a frightening cold shower arrived: starting January 1, 2026, the US administration is preparing to impose a whopping 107% tariff on Italian pasta. The 15% tariff already imposed by the White House would be added to an additional 91.74%, which would immediately hit Italian pasta, starting with La Molisana and Garofalo. The two companies were the subject of an investigation by the US Department of Commerce and were found responsible for price dumping in the United States.

But the duties will also arbitrarily hit all the others, according to a list drawn up by the US Department of Commerce: Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Barilla, Milo, Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Pastificio Chiavenna, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Della Forma, Sgambaro, Tamma, Rummo, Castiglioni, Rummo ).

If nothing changes, and it's hard to see how anything could change at this point, the new 107% tariff will apply to the blacklisted Italian pasta factories. The only exception is for those already producing in the US, such as Barilla, for whom the tariff's impact will be less severe.