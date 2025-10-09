Anuga 2025: a record edition

The 2025 edition of Anuga broke all previous records: over 8,000 exhibitors from 110 countries showed up in Cologne from October 4 to 8—more than ever before. More than 145,000 trade visitors from over 190 nations took advantage of the opportunity to discover innovations, learn about trends firsthand, and network internationally.

Trade visitors from Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain were particularly numerous. Among the most important non-European countries were Brazil, China, Japan, Canada, and the USA. With a foreign share of 94 percent of exhibitors and 80 percent of visitors, Anuga, with its ten trade fairs, impressively consolidated its position as the undisputed leading global platform for the F&B sector. The visits of Alois Rainer , German Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Regional Identity, and Miryung Song , Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Agricultural Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as numerous international delegations, further underscored the keen political interest in the trade fair.

"Anuga convincingly confirms its central role for the international food industry: it is a showcase for the success of an entire sector and a key driver of billions in sales. The global food industry is one of the main drivers of global growth. Here at Anuga, this strength becomes tangible, underscoring the innovative capacity and international importance of the sector," said Gerald Böse , President and Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.

A particularly notable feature of this year's fair was the participation of Korea as a partner country. Around 100 exhibitors showcased the country's culinary diversity and innovative power, from classic fermented products like kimchi and gochujang to modern food tech solutions. Guided tours, tastings, and cultural events allowed the trade audience to experience Korean cuisine up close.

"At this year's Anuga, K-Food met global food trends. Numerous successful contacts with key buyers and the creation of new business partnerships resulted. Anuga thus once again demonstrated why it is the central platform for the global food trade," emphasized Bong Jun Yoo , Director of the Korea Food Industry Association (KFIA).

Anuga's strength lies not only in the city of Cologne, but also in its global network. With satellite events in Milan, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and Thailand, as well as the launch of the most recent Anuga Select Ibérica in Madrid, the brand is continually growing. Today, the Anuga portfolio includes ten international formats.

The brand's global presence is also evident on social media: the hashtag #weareAnuga connects a community that transcends national borders and shares inspiration from every continent. Anuga 2025 reached a total audience of over 3 million, 25% more than the previous edition in 2023.

Anuga 2025 attracted 8,015 companies from 110 countries, covering a gross exhibition space of 300,000 m², with a 94% share of international visitors. More than 145,000 trade visitors (+3.6%) from over 190 countries flocked to Anuga 2025, with an 80% share from abroad. The next Anuga will take place from October 9 to 13, 2027.