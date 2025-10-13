Summertrade, two new certifications for food safety and health standards

The well-being of its 385 employees and the assurance of food quality for each guest at the more than 1,800 events it serves each year. Summertrade, a company of the IEG Group listed on Euronext Milan, has obtained two voluntary certifications, ISO 22000 and ISO 45001, "to further enhance its first twenty years of business and enter the market with ambitions for further growth." The Italian Exhibition Group company announced this in a press release, explaining that the certifications concern "food safety and occupational health and safety standards, two requirements that Summertrade's success has already seen rewarded by the market and employee loyalty, and which now receives further impetus with awards that outline a clear development trajectory."

ISO 22000 CERTIFICATION

ISO 22000 is an international standard developed to harmonize the various HACCP schemes with hygiene safety verification standards. The standard is currently the most widely used scheme for hygiene safety certification throughout the entire supply chain. The standard's objective is to manage the supply chain and the information and controls along it.

ISO 45001 certification

ISO 45001 is an international standard for occupational health and safety management systems (OHSMS) that helps organizations improve safety performance, reduce risks, and ensure the well-being of employees and other stakeholders. A company's implementation of the standard systematically monitors, understands, and manages all potential risks inherent in normal and extraordinary operations in the workplace.

The certification process, conducted by Bureau Veritas Italia, verified the application of new business management methodologies, in compliance with international best practices.

"We have entered a new scenario," explains Andrea Legato , CEO of Summertrade. "We have always focused on product quality, traceability, and the traceability of all phases of our work, as well as employee training. But certification has accelerated the digitalization process, which streamlines our work and improves the management and complete control of raw material purchasing. Certification also provides a further benefit: the well-being of our employees and the opening up of corporate welfare opportunities. We want to anticipate a request we expect from our customers to be imminent, in order to maintain the market's required standing: the desire to select suppliers, spreading a culture of safety in our fragmented world."

Summertrade closed 2024 with a turnover of €24 million, up 10% from 2023, marking a doubling of its turnover in the last seven years. In 2024, Summertrade, which counts prestigious Italian brands, from luxury to sports, served 550,000 guests at B2B events and distributed 1.6 million food and beverage items. Operationally, its employees worked 399,000 hours, 50% of whom were women and 20% of whom were Generation Z.

Andrea Filippi , certification service line manager at Bureau Veritas Italia, adds: "We are proud to leverage, through our certification audits, the best practices of companies committed to ensuring safety for their key stakeholders. With ISO 45001 and ISO 22000 certification, the IEG Group embraces a risk prevention strategy in the workplace and in the food supply chain, protecting health and hygiene for the benefit of its employees and consumers."



